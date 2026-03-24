Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Amid rumours of petrol and diesel shortages in some cities, the Gujarat government, Indian Oil Corporation, and the Petroleum Dealers Association issued a joint statement assuring the public that adequate fuel stock is available across the state.

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Mona Khandhar, stated that sufficient quantities o petrol and diesel are available at all petrol pumps in the state as per requirement.

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She said citizens need not form long queues or panic, as the state also maintains an adequate fuel buffer stock, eliminating any need for concern or haste, according to the Gujarat CMO.

The Additional Chief Secretary further added that reports of petrol and diesel shortages in certain places are merely rumours. Moreover, strict legal action will be taken against any dealer who deliberately keeps a pump closed despite having sufficient stock or causes inconvenience to the public.

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The State Nodal Officer and Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Sanjib Behera, stated that adequate petrol and diesel inventory is available at all depots and terminals across Gujarat. He assured that citizens need not queue at petrol pumps, as fuel will be available whenever required, the release noted.

The President of the Petroleum Dealers Association of India stated that oil companies have extended supply hours and increased stock availability. He urged citizens not to crowd petrol pumps due to misleading messages or rumours on social media, assuring that there is no fuel shortage in Gujarat and none is expected in the future. (ANI)

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