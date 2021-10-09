Port Blair, Oct 9 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,629, he said.

The union territory now has 10 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free.

One more person recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,490.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested 5,65,922 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.35 per cent.

A total of 4,54,486 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far of which 2,91,066 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 1,63,420 people have received both doses of the vaccine, he added.

