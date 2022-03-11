Port Blair, Mar 11 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case for the last two days, a health department official said on Friday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 10,025.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

No patient was cured of the disease on Thursday, and the total number of recoveries stood at 9,891.

The Union Territory now has five active cases, the official said.

Altogether, 6,08,481 people have been inoculated with 3,03,568 of them having received both doses of the vaccines. At least 23,221 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 9,082 people have so far received the precautionary jab.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.04 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.42 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from the archipelago, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, appealed to the local authorities to schedule a ship for Chennai via Campbell Bay so that people from there can visit the southern metropolis directly.

In a letter to the Lt. Governor, the MP mentioned that there are many people, who have been planning to visit Chennai but no ship for the capital of Tamil Nadu has been scheduled via Campbell Bay for a long time.

It is not only troublesome and time-consuming for people living in Campbell Bay, but also a very expensive affair to reach Port Blair and wait for a ship for Chennai, he added.

