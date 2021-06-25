Ahmedabad, Jun 25 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Friday said there were no new coronavirus cases of Delta Plus variant in the state and the two patients who were found infected with the variant in April had recovered.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, additional chief secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said, "The Delta Plus variant was found in two persons in April. One of the patients was from Surat, while the other one was from Vadodara and both eventually recovered from the infection."

There were no new cases of Delta Plus variant at present, the official said.

"Both patients are stable and our local teams are monitoring their condition. We also did their contact tracing, but did not find anyone else getting infected with Delta Plus variant because of them," he said.

Aggarwal further said that the state administration has been put on alert to tackle the situation and testing is also being done to detect this variant.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had said that at least 48 coronavirus cases of Delta Plus variant have been detected from 45,000 samples sequenced so far in the country, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of such cases at 20.

