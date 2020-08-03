Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 13 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of such fatalities in the state to 719, while with 1,145 fresh cases, the tally went past the 45,000-mark, the health department said.

Of the total 45,555 coronavirus patients, 12,785 are currently under treatment, while 30,461 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Of the fresh fatalities, six were reported from Jaipur, three from Ajmer, two from Rajsamand and a death each was reported from Bharatpur and Nagaur, a health department official said.

Jaipur has so far witnessed 206 deaths due to the deadly virus, followed by Jodhpur (84), Bharatpur (54), Ajmer (50), Bikaner (42), Kota (35), Pali and Nagaur (31 each), Alwar (18) and Dholpur (15), he added.

Of the 1,145 fresh cases, Alwar and Jodhpur accounted for 141 each, followed by Kota (130), Jaipur (124), Sikar (84), Nagaur (78), Bundi (70), Barmer (65), Ajmer (52), Bikaner (38), Bharatpur (35), Udaipur (31), Sawaimadhopur (30), Chittorgarh (25), Tonk (19), Bhilwara (15), Pratapgarh (nine), Jhunjhunu (eight), Jhalawar (seven), Jaisalmer (six), Dausa and Sirohi (five each), Karauli (three), Hanumangarh (two) and Dholpur and Rajsamand (one each).

Besides 20 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been infected with the virus. PTI AG

