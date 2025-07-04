Imphal, Jul 4 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh on Friday said no official communication about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible visit has been received.

Singh's comments came in response to a query about reports suggesting that Modi may visit the ethnic strife-hit state later this month.

"We are not aware of any such plans. Expectation is there, but nothing has come as of now," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

Modi is currently on a five-nation tour from July 2 to July 9.

Some media reports claimed that two meetings were held separately by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Governor Ajay Bhalla, and that security forces have been told about a possible visit by the PM.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is also scheduled to begin from July 21 and continue until August 12.

