Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday stated that no one will be able to stop Uttar Pradesh from becoming a leader in the field of sports in 10 years if the roadmap being created by the UP government through the Sports Ministry is implemented.

"The roadmap being created by the UP Government through the Sports Ministry is to dedicate a sports area in every block, and former champion athletes will be given the responsibility of running the centre. If this becomes a reality in the next 2 years, no one can stop Uttar Pradesh in 10 years from becoming a leader in the field of sports," Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed prize money of Rs 62 crore to 189 outstanding players from Uttar Pradesh who won medals and participated in the 19th Asian Games 2022, the 4th Para Asian Games 2022, and the 37th National Games 2023 at a prize distribution programme for players at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

While speaking at a prize distribution programme for players at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that 'Khelo Uttar Pradesh Centres', similar to Khelo India Centres, will be established in all districts by the Government of India.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the funding for this initiative will be determined in collaboration with the Sports Department.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has already decided to appoint players who can dedicate their time after games as coaches at Khelo UP Centres with a fixed honorarium.

Emphasising the importance of having competent coaches at the block level, he expressed confidence that this approach would lead to further improvement in the performance of players at national and international events.

On this occasion, CM Yogi distributed prize money of Rs 62 crore to 189 outstanding players from Uttar Pradesh who won medals and participated in the 19th Asian Games 2022, the 4th Para Asian Games 2022, and the 37th National Games 2023.

Additionally, appointment letters were presented to seven medal-winning players for positions such as Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Youth Welfare Officer, Passenger, and Goods Tax Officer.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's significant contribution to sports, he said that 16 per cent of the country's population resides in the state, and its athletes have secured an impressive 25 per cent of the medals in the Asian Games. (ANI)

