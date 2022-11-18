Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Amid the Gujjar community threat that it will not allow the Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rajasthan if their past demands are not fulfilled, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said that no one has the courage to stop the yatra.

He said that the yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter the state on December 3 on its pre-decided route.

Also Read | UP | Another Issue in This Security Paradigm is That We Shouldn’t Consider National … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He said that the yatra is underway from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and people are waiting for it with much excitement.

The yatra will enter from Jhalawar and pass through Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Lalsot, and Alwar, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO, IN-SPACe for Successful Launch of India's Maiden Private Rocket Vikram Suborbital (Watch Video).

"If there is any issue then it can be raised and the government and organisation is ready to hear it. But, no one has the courage to stop the yatra of Rahul Gandhi. The aim of the yatra is to end the environment of fear so there is no question to be feared," Dotasra told reporters at a press conference when asked about different groups, including Gujjars and contractual staff, opposing the yatra.

Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla had recently said that the community will not let the ‘yatra' enter the state, if their previous reservation-related demands in educational institutes and jobs are not fulfilled by the state government.

Five communities under Most Backward Classes (MBC), including Gujjars, have been demanding a resolution to the problems they are facing in getting the five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions.

"I understand that those who give such threats, do not believe in the constitution and do not love the country. These are people who want to create an environment of hate and fear," Dotasra said.

He said that party leader Rahul Gandhi has been saying that the aim of the yatra is to end the environment of fear.

Before the press conference, a meeting related to the yatra was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence, attended by several ministers, MLAs, and party leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)