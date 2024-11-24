New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at the opposition over the violence in Sambhal, alleging that the "ghamandia alliance" has been trying to stoke unrest since the Lok Sabha poll results but it will not succeed.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said no one can claim that it is his constitutional right to break the law or throw stones to stop a court order from being implemented.

Police will take action against those breaking the law, he said, adding those who do not agree with any court order should take legal recourse.

"Nobody has any right to break the law. If a court has passed an order, it will be implemented. Judicial process is available for those who want the order amended," he said.

Another BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok alleged that it is a deliberate attempt to cause instability.

He blamed what he called the "ghamandia alliance" (an alliance full of arrogance), a term BJP leaders have often used for the INDIA bloc, for the violence.

Three people were killed and scores of others, including around 20 security personnel, were injured as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque clashed with police on Sunday in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since Tuesday when the Jama Masjid was surveyed on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site.

District officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday morning to avoid interference with prayers that are usually held in the afternoon.

