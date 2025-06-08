Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI): Following the completion of one month of Operation Sindoor, people living near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan expressed happiness. A resident in Barmer said that there was too much enthusiasm among the people during Operation Sindoor, and nobody living near the border vacated their village.

A resident, Raghuvir Singh, said, "My village is just 2 km away from the Indo-Pak border. We have seen Operation Sindoor very closely. Nobody living near the border vacated their village; they supported the Indian Army and BSF. The Indian Air Force destroyed the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and proved that this is the new India, 'jo ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai'. There was not much impact in Barmer. Uttarlai Air Force Station is nearby."

Another resident in Barmer said that the youth and senior citizens in the village were willing to be part of the operation.

A resident, Ashok, said, "We trust the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Indian Armed Forces. We were not scared as our Indian Armed Forces are very strong."

A local in Jaisalmer said, "There is a wave of happiness among the people. The Indian Armed Forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. It was a very proud moment not only for the Muslim community but also for the entire nation that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi briefed the nation on Operation Sindoor"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Pakistan "saw its doomsday" on the night of May 6 during Operation Sindoor, a deep strike mission that he said left the Pakistan Army and terrorists stunned.

Addressing a public gathering in J-K's Reasi, PM Modi said, "Remember, exactly one month ago, on the night of May 6, Pakistan saw its doomsday. Now, whenever Pakistan hears the name of Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful defeat. The Pakistani Army and terrorists had never thought that India would attack terrorists hundreds of kilometres inside Pakistan in such a way."

He said Operation Sindoor demonstrated the strength of Aatmnirbhar Bharat and praised the armed forces for their trust in 'Make in India.' "You have seen how Operation Sindoor has shown the power of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. Today, the world is discussing India's defence ecosystem. There is only one reason behind this. Our army's trust in Make in India. Every Indian has to repeat what the army has done," he said.

He also urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to actively participate in Mission Manufacturing, announced in this year's Budget. "I want to ask the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join this mission. Your ideas and skills will take India's economy and security to new heights," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance for families affected by border shelling. He said houses fully damaged by cross-border shelling would receive Rs 2 lakh, while partially damaged houses would be given Rs 1 lakh.

"The suffering of more than 2,000 families affected by shelling is also our own suffering. Now, those houses which have suffered heavy damage will be given Rs 2 lakh, and those partially damaged will receive Rs 1 lakh more," he said. (ANI)

