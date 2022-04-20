New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area a "demolition of India's constitutional values" and said that there is no political party which is "more Communal" than the grand old party.

"I have never seen a Political Party in India which is more Communal than Congress Party. There's no difference at all between Congress Party & Muslim League or Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen," Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to hit out at the BJP government for the demolition and said that the party must "bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead".

"This is a demolition of India's constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor & minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead," Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed.

Later, The Supreme Court on Wednesday had asked the registry to communicate the status quo order to North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, North DMC Commissioner and Delhi Police commissioner and halted the demolition drive.

Earlier, an altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

