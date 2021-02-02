New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): There is no "pattern of selective targeting" on the basis of religion, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday while replying to a question on attacks of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the MHA provided the details of domicile certificates issued till January 25 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that up to January 25, 2021, a total of 33,80,234 domicile certificates have been issued in the UT. It has been further reported that since the constitutional changes were made in August 2019, 58 civilians have lost their lives in 54 terror attacks for various purposes. No pattern of selective targeting based on religion can be established," the MHA said.

As Jammu and Kashmir is battling the menace of terrorism for the last three decades, the Home Ministry said various measures have been taken to protect the life and property of the people, particularly those belonging to the vulnerable sections.

"This includes overall, as well as specific security arrangements, through appropriate deployment based on intelligence inputs, identification, and arrest of supporters of terrorism, proactive operations to seek and arrest and neutralization of terrorists, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, among other efforts. Coordination meetings are held regularly and a high level of alertness is maintained by the security forces," the ministry said. (ANI)

