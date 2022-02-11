New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) There is no proposal of biometric authentication for voting under consideration of the government, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to a question on whether the government has considered how the "usage of biometric authentication" for voting could lead to voter disenfranchisement or exclusion due to frequent errors arising on Aadhaar authentication processes, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said no such plan is under consideration.

"No sir, no such proposal of biometric authentication for voting is under consideration of the government," the minister said in a written reply.

Recently, Parliament had passed a bill which seeks to link the electoral rolls with Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplicate entries.

Responding to a separate question in Lok Sabha, Rijiju said no research has been conducted to show the manner in which linkage of voter ID with Aadhaar will be able to reduce the number of bogus voters.

He was asked whether the government has conducted any research to show the manner in which linkage of voter ID with Aadhaar will be able to reduce the number of bogus voters.

"No such research has been conducted. However, there is no question of bogus voter. Linkage of voter ID with Aadhaar is related to multiple entries in the electoral roll in some cases, where electors move from one place to another without disclosing the previous entry in the roll," he said in a written reply.

Since Aadhaar is the only available biometric driven unique identity, its use will help the elector. This will facilitate a system where concerned elector will have single and unique identity in the electoral roll also, he said.

