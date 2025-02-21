New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said that not a single penny of public money would be wasted on glorifying the government in the national capital, the Chief Minister or the party.

During a press conference here, Sachdeva said the advertisement policy of the BJP government in Delhi would be entirely transparent, with every advertisement issued in the public interest.

The party returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

"The BJP is known for good governance, and Delhi witnessed the first glimpse of it on Thursday. This glimpse of BJP's good governance has exposed the poor governance and mismanagement of both its predecessor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)," he said.

"Delhi residents remember the oath-taking ceremonies of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government in 2015 and 2020, when public money was used to flood streets and newspapers with government advertisements days before the event. In contrast, on Thursday, the BJP government in Delhi did not spend a single penny from the public treasury to promote the oath-taking ceremony," Sachdeva said.

He further added that all advertisements, hoardings, and invitations for the “Developed Delhi” oath-taking ceremony were funded entirely by the BJP itself.

"In contrast, the AAP government spent crores of rupees from public funds for self-promotion in 2020. Official figures reveal that former CM Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 4.5 crore per day on advertisements to celebrate the formation of his third government in 2020. In comparison, the BJP spent zero public funds on Thursday," he claimed.

Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the agency handling advertisements under Kejriwal's rule lacked transparency and was involved in misusing public funds.

He concluded by stating that the BJP government's advertisement policy would be fully transparent and every advertisement would be issued solely in the public interest.

