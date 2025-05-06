Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing water dispute with Haryana, Punjab has reaffirmed its commitment to its voluntary allocation while firmly refusing Haryana's latest request for 8,500 cusecs from the Bhakra Beas system, arguing that the cited emergency has ended.

Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh Garry, representing Punjab in proceedings related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, informed the court on Monday that repairs to the Western Yamuna Canal, which had initially justified the diversion, were completed by May 1, making the continued request for water baseless.

Reiterating that Punjab was committed to its voluntary allocation, Garry maintained that the state could not allow further diversion of its resources. "We are not backing out of our commitment. But there is no question of agreeing to 8,500 cusecs now. The alleged emergency is over. They are asking for irrigation water disguised as a crisis," he said.

He added that the original request from Haryana was due to temporary repairs on the Western Yamuna Canal (WYC), which had since been completed. "That was the emergency they had cited. Now the repair work is over. The water supply has resumed. Their own record before the BBMB shows that the additional water was only needed till May 1. That date has passed," advocate Garry said.

Garry also criticised BBMB for procedural violations, accusing it of calling emergency meetings with only 24-hour notice instead of the mandatory seven days under Rule 4 of the BBMB Transaction of Business Regulations. "Punjab raised objections as early as January 2025, warning of Haryana's consistent overdraws. Yet, BBMB failed to act," he submitted.

BBMB underlined that under the Bhakra Beas Management Board Rules, 1974, disputes should have been escalated to the Central Government, not resolved through force. It further warned of potential disaster due to the police's lack of expertise in dam operations.

The board sought a writ of mandamus to compel Punjab to withdraw its police force and vacate the premises, alongside an interim order restraining further interference. Additional prayers included summoning case records, dispensing with advance notice and certified annexures, and covering legal costs. (ANI)

