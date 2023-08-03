New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lone MP in Lok Sabha, Sushil Kumar Rinku who was suspended from the House for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for throwing papers at the Chair, has said that he has no regrets over his suspension.

Rinku, who is MP from Jalandhar, was suspended after the House passed the bill for control of services in Delhi for throwing papers at the chair.

While talking to ANI after his suspension, Rinku said that itt is an insult to the Constitution when the powers of the elected government are given to non-elected and bureaucrats.

"The Constitution is breaking, the federal system of the country is in danger...It is an insult to the Constitution when the powers of the elected government are given to non-elected and bureaucrats. The vigilance department is in the hands of the Central govt. The court will decide who is corrupt and not...I do not regret that I was suspended for raising my voice for the people and protecting Democracy,” he said.

Rinku is the only member of Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion for Rinku’s suspension.

He said Rinku had “torn papers and thrown these towards the chair” and should be suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session.

The Speaker put the motion moved by the minister before the House and announced that Rinku had been suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session. He said the member had acted against the dignity and decorum of the House.

BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi after the Lower House adjourned spoke about Rinku and said, "He was earlier a member of the Congress and now is an AAP leader. So, such behaviour is inherent in all their leaders..."

Lok Sabha passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance.

In his reply to the debate, Home Minister Amit Shah said targeted I.N.D.I.A alliance. He said that opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any bill passed in the House and kept protesting on their demands over the debate on the Manipur situation.

Pointing towards the opposition benches, he asked what has changed that they were taking part in the bill concerning Delhi.

“The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi...," he said. (ANI)

