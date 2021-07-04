UP Mahila Congress President Preeti Tiwari leaving the venue of training camp in Mathura on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Accusing Uttar Pradesh Congress Vice President Yogesh Dixit of molestation, state's Mahila Congress President Preeti Tiwari on Sunday alleged that there is no respect for women in the party under the leadership of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Terming Yogesh Dixit 'mannerless' and accusing him of disrespecting women, Preeti Tiwari left the party's training camp at Govind Vihar Ashram of Vrindavan here on Sunday.

She was seen leaving the premises saying, "This is happening under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership, there is no respect for women."

"These people have no manners. State Vice President Yogesh Dixit has no manners," she added.

"This kind of treatment of women at the Congress training camp is highly condemnable. When the party is at zero, then this is their condition. If they do well they will go mad. BJP is better than this," she said further.

The incident took place when Preeti tried to enter the venue of the two-day training camp organised by Congress for the party's block presidents of ten districts and was being virtually addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The training camp was inaugurated by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)