Itanagar, Apr 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said there is no shortage of medical oxygen needed for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state.

Attending a virtual meeting of all state BJP members to review the COVID-19 situation and to assess its preparedness level, Khandu informed that eight oxygen generating plants have been installed at different locations in the state while 11 are in the pipeline.

The chief minister said the government had utilised the first wave of the pandemic to strengthen health infrastructure across the state and therefore is well prepared to meet the challenges of the second wave.

Khandu informed that virtual meetings have been conducted so far with MLAs, newly elected municipal corporators and councillors, panchayat leaders including head of the districts to devise strategies to tackle the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

He said SoPs has been issued for all 15 inter-state entry points to Arunachal, which has mandated visitors to carry RT-PCR and TrueNet tests of 72 hours validity. The exemption on entry is only for citizens who have completed two doses of covid vaccine, an official communique said here.

Khandu said to tackle the spread of COVID-19, emphasis is being given for maximum coverage of vaccines at free of cost.

Khandu added that 343 vaccination centres have been identified and activated across the state and till date more than 2.18 lakh people including, frontline workers and persons above the age of 45 have been vaccinated.

The chief minister requested the people to stay indoors as much as possible and to venture out only if it is highly necessary to prevent oneself from getting infected. He also requested all to wear masks, maintain proper distance, to wash hands regularly and to avoid large gatherings.

The virtual meeting was also attended by state BJP in charge Dilip Saikia, NE state BJP General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, BJP state President Biyuram Wahge, MP Tapir Gao, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, ministers, BJP MLAs and party members, the communique added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)