Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Singh Saha has emphasised the importance of reading every day, saying there is no shortcut to success in life and that books play a vital role in personal growth and knowledge.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 44th Agartala Book Fair at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, CM Saha on Friday said that books serve as a bridge between the physical and the mental and help people understand the unknown.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on January 4, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Saha noted that this year's book fair theme is Vandemataram.

"Pen is mightier than the sword. Every day, we are creating a page. We must read books beyond school textbooks. Our brain is the most powerful library. There is no shortcut. We must read every day, and this is the only way to achieve everything. Our children must be encouraged to read books so that their vocabulary strengthens, their writing improves, and their thinking and awareness expand. The more we read, the better it is for us. There is no topic on which people cannot write," said Saha.

Also Read | UTS App To Discontinue From March 1; Mumbai Local Train Commuters Can Book Tickets, Season Passes Via RailOne.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of continuous writing practice, stating that it could eventually be compiled into a book.

"Agartala Book Fair is recognised across India and the world. Previously, many people from Bangladesh used to come here, but due to the current situation, they are not coming. It is anticipated that this year's book sales will surpass last year's record. We have decided to adjust the book fair dates and times to align with students' exam and study schedules and to increase footfall. A book is a bridge between physical and mental structures, helps us understand the unknown, and leads to knowledge. Books also help people move from darkness to light and find the truth," said Saha.

He further said that the earlier tradition of gifting books during programmes had stopped and should be revived.

"We must revive this tradition in a new way. A book will never betray people. One should set aside dedicated time for reading and make it a habit. Keeping every aspect in mind, we have decided to hold the book fair here at the International Fair Ground in Hapania," he added.

Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Pal, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, MLA and Mayor Dipak Majumder, Secretary PK Chakraborty, Director of ICA Bimbisar Bhattacharya, former Vice Chancellor of Tripura University, Padma Professor Arunoday Saha, and others were present at the event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)