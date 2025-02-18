New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Attorney General R Venkataramani said on Tuesday that no single country can claim the sole authority to dictate solutions for climate change and instead, having equal participation, equal responsibility and equal commitment to action will provide results.

The attorney general was delivering a speech at a conference titled "Climate Change: A Global Push is the Need of the Hour", organised by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Committee on Legal Services.

Venkataramani said countries are facing a new civilisational challenge of climate change and it requires the creation of a new set of ideas, working principles and institutions to balance equality and sustainability.

"It is time to break down the walls that divide nations, economies and communities. No single country can claim the sole authority to dictate solutions (for climate change). Instead, we need a common curriculum of climate responsibility -- where we learn from and teach each other," he said.

Venkataramani said the solution is equal participation, equal responsibility and equal commitment to action across all countries.

"For over 40 to 50 years, the world has debated green economics, yet we remain stuck. Governments and global institutions continue discussions, but we lack decisive, collective action," the attorney general said.

"Perhaps the answer does not lie solely in state policies but in the will of the people. If every nation, every community and every individual commits to a new charter of sustainability and equality, we may still find a path forward," he added.

Lalit Bhasin, president, SILF and chairman of the CII National Committee on Legal Services, said climate change should not merely remain an elite discussion and it must become a part of everyday conversations, within families, institutions and governance.

"Today, we stand at a civilisational crossroads, a challenge that compels us to rethink our principles, policies and institutions. The question is not just about economic equality but about achieving an equilibrium between development and environmental sustainability," Bhasin said.

"For decades, we have spoken of green economics, yet we remain at an impasse. Meaningful change cannot come solely from governments, it requires a collective resolve, a shared responsibility where every nation and every individual commits to a new charter of development and equality," he added.

