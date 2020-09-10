Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Only urgent matters mentioned before the Chief Justice shall be taken and there shall be no sitting of Courts on September 11 to ensure proper sanitisation of the Court premises in the view of COVID-19, according to a note by Registrar General, Allahabad High Court.

"On consideration of the rapid surge in the number of active coronavirus cases at Prayagraj. I am satisfied that the circumstances demand for non-sitting of courts on September 11 to ensure proper sanitization of the High Court premises at Prayagraj," read the note.

There shall be no physical filling/e-filling on September 11. However, judicial and administrative sections shall function. (ANI)

