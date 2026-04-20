New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): A dispute over parking vehicles between two neighbours escalated into violence, resulting in one man being allegedly shot dead on the night of April 19, in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Pankaj Nayyar (34) and his brother Paras Nayyar (43), according to police, had an argument with their neighbour, Gaurav Sharma, over parking their vehicles.

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According to the police, Sharma owns a BMW and a Toyota Fortuner and was living at the premises as a tenant. However, he had a parking space allotted for only one vehicle. His BMW was already parked in the designated spot, and the dispute began late at night over parking the Fortuner.

While Gaurav lived on the upper ground floor and Paras on the first floor.

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For the past few days, the two neighbours had been arguing over parking rights. Last night, before the incident, Paras returned home and wanted to park his vehicle in the basement, but found the driveway blocked by Gaurav's Fortuner.

Reportedly, Paras called Gaurav and asked him to move the car. Gaurav, however, refused as he was out with friends. Soon, a heated verbal argument broke out over the phone. Shortly afterwards, Gaurav arrived home with his friends and allegedly physically assaulted Paras.

Tension escalated further when Paras called his brother, Pankaj Nayyar, who lives in Noida, for help and a fresh argument broke out between the two groups on Pankaj's arrival.

The situation quickly turned violent. Gaurav, who was allegedly drunk, pulled out a gun and shot Pankaj Nayyar three times.

Officials stated that, "Two PCR calls have been received in the matter. The first call was received at 02:22 hrs and the second at 02:26 hrs, both regarding a firing incident and a quarrel."

Pankaj was shifted to Malik Radix Health Care Hospital, Nirman Vihar, where he was declared brought dead. The accused and his accomplices fled the spot after the incident.

"In this regard, FIR No. 106/2026 under sections 103(1)/115(2)/3(5) BNS and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at PS Preet Vihar. Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the accused persons at the earliest," officials added. (ANI)

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