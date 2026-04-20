By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University has approved a five per cent supernumerary quota for wards of teaching and non-teaching staff across all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from the upcoming academic session.

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The proposal was approved during a meeting of the Executive Council on April 15.

JNU had an existing supernumerary quota of less than 1 per cent for the wards of regular JNU employees (Groups B, C & D). This move will increase the quota to 5 per cent and extend it to teaching staff as well.

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There was a long-standing demand from the Non-Teaching and the Teaching regular employees of JNU to increase the supernumerary quota for their wards, given that other Central Universities already have provisions to provide quota for their wards between 5-15 per cent.

The move will not affect the existing seat matrix, as the quota will be implemented through the creation of additional seats over and above the sanctioned intake, university officials said.

"The introduction of a five per cent supernumerary quota will be from the upcoming academic year and will be applicable in all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Importantly, these seats are being created over and above the existing intake, ensuring that the general seat matrix remains unaffected," a university official told ANI.

Hence, the Competent Authority constituted a Committee to look into the matter regarding 5% supernumerary quota for the wards of regular employees of JNU. The Committee discussed the matter in detail and recommended that 5% of the supernumerary quota be given to wards of regular employees (Non-Teaching & Teaching) of JNU and to the wards of the regular employees who have died while in service.

The recommendations of the Committee were placed before the Academic Council and the same were approved. Following this, the Executive Council resolved to approve the 5% supernumerary quota to the wards of regular employees (Non-Teaching and Teaching) of JNU from the current Academic Year.

Admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the university are conducted through CUET-UG and CUET-PG respectively.

Candidates applying under the staff quota will still be required to meet the prescribed minimum eligibility criteria and qualify through national-level entrance examinations.

"All candidates under this category will continue to be admitted strictly on the basis of prescribed eligibility criteria and performance in national-level entrance examinations," Kataria added.

Several central universities and higher education institutions across the country already have provisions for wards of employees, particularly non-teaching staff, and in some cases, teaching staff as well. Institutions such as the University of Delhi and Banaras Hindu University have similar mechanisms in place, though the scope and extent of such quotas vary across institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)