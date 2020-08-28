Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Kerala Law Minister AK Balan on Friday said that there was no substance in the allegations raised by the opposition in the no-confidence motion and the government gave a befitting reply to each of the charges.

"People saw how the no-confidence motion failed completely. There was no substance in any of the allegations raised by the opposition. For all allegations the ruling front gave a befitting and convincing reply," Balan said.

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Testing for COVID-19 Now Available at Port Blair Airport, Says AAI.

Speaking on the length of the reply by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Balan said: "It is not for the first time a ruling front took such long time to give a reply to the no-confidence motion in Kerala Assembly. Chief Minister Vijayan just took three and a half hours. But in 2005, during UDF tenure the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and council of ministers took five and a half hours."

"The opposition during no-confidence motion had raised allegations against five ministers. Three ministers replied to those allegations. For two Minister's KT Jaleel and AC Moideen, Chief Minister gave a reply to all allegations raised by opposition including Life Mission project," he added.

Also Read | Young Scientist and Entrepreneur, Rajatkumar Dani, Is Inspiring a Young Aspirers.

Regarding Secretariat fire, Balan said that the opposition including BJP and Congress are spreading blatant lies.

"No important files were burnt during the fire. All details of the files can be retrieved from the computer. Even if any files are lost, all have been converted to e-file. If any manual file was lost in secretariat fire. personal records are kept in each section by section officer. There is a transitory register," he said.

"When such are the facts, why should the opposition spread all the lies over secretariat fire and mislead people?" he added.

He further said that the government will approach the Press Council of India against the reporting of the secretariat fire by some media outlets as according to him they are purportedly carrying only the opposition's version.

"Some media outlets are reporting whatever lies the opposition is alleging. Regarding secretariat fire, some media outlets carried news of the opposition leaders' baseless allegations against Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. The government will approach the Press Council of India against such reports that are misleading people. Media is bound to uphold ethics," he said.

"Regarding protest marches held by Opposition parties during COVID-19 times, the government has no other option but to approach the court. The protest marches were held violating high court directive. These are happening when COVID cases are increasing in the state," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)