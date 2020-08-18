Srinagar, Aug 18 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the different yardsticks applied for jobs in different territories of India after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh would only be for locals.

In a tweet, Abdullah said jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are for everyone, but jobs in Madhya Pradesh "exclusively" for people from the state. "No surprise there!" he said.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Flights to and From Hong Kong Banned Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Commenting over the issue, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti said while states like Nagaland and Madhya Pradesh were moving towards "semi-autonomous status" and exclusive rights for the locals, Jammu and Kashmir "entitled to all of this constitutionally has been robbed because it is muslim dominant".

"BJP's India has no place for minorities, hence validating Jinnah's two nation theory," Iltija wrote on her mother's handle, which she has been using since last year when Mehbooba Mufti was taken into custody.

Also Read | DMRC Reduces Perks And Allowances of Employees by 50% Citing Adverse Financial Condition Due to Non-Operation of Metro Services.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan said necessary legal provisions would be made to ensure that only local people get government jobs in Madhya Pradesh.

He also said resources of the state were meant for residents of the state. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)