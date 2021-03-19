Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said there is no threat to th upcoming Amarmath yatra and all necessary security measures are being undertaken.

The 56-day long Amarnath yatra to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 28 and culminate, as per tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan festival on August 22.

"All security measures (for forthcoming Amarnath yatra) are being planned as per the past practice. All necessary security measure needed for the yatra will be ensured," Singh told reporters at a function here.

"There is a set drill and we know what kind of security is required on the highways, camps, community kitchens and on the twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal. The arrangements are being done on the same pattern," Singh said.

The DGP asserted that all requisite security arrangements will be put in place.

Asked if there is any security threat to the yatra, the DGP said there is no such information.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has fixed passage of 10,000 people to the cave shrine per day per route from Baltal and Pahalgam, thereby excepting over 7 to 8 lakh pilgrims.

