Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 3 (ANI): In a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kolkata Metro has temporarily suspended the issuance of tokens with effect from January 3, Monday till further notice.

As per an order dated January 2, the West Bengal government has notified certain restrictions and relaxations in terms of the provision under Disaster Management Act 2005. Accordingly, Metro Railway, Kolkata is going to temporarily suspend the issuance of tokens from January 3 (Monday) till further notice in order to operate with 50 per cent capacity as per usual operational time.

Following this order, only Smart Card holders will be able to travel in the Metro as the Metro counter will only issue Smart Cards and the cardholders will be able to recharge their cards like before.

Further, there will be no change in Metro service hours.

Meanwhile, Wast Bengal reported 2,590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 13,300, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With 1,913 people recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of people discharged after being cured went up to 16,09,924.

The state reported nine deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of deaths from COVID-19 in West Bengal to 19,773. (ANI)

