Noida (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 12 more fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 181, official data showed.

The district also recorded 971 new infections that took its overall tally of cases to 37,616, while the total number of active cases reached 6,898, according to the figures released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 361 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 30,537 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 181 with a mortality rate of 0.48 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 81.18 per cent from 82.34 the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 3,06,458 from 3,04,199 on Monday as the overall recoveries climbed to 8,34,961 and the death toll surged to 11,678 on Tuesday, the data showed.

