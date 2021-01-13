Noida (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,248 on Wednesday, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 265 from 261 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 98.58 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 18 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,892, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 98.58 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands eighth among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 10,132 from 10,560 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,75,980 and the death toll climbed to 8,529 on Wednesday, the data showed.

