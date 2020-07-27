Noida (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Twenty-three people were arrested and owners of 2,261 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, over half a dozen vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Monday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where COVID-19 has infected nearly 4,800 people and claimed 40 lives so far, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"On Monday, 13 FIRs were registered and 23 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 5,289 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,261 of them, while another seven were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 2,30,000 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

