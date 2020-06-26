Noida (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Four people were arrested and owners of 636 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, one vehicle was impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Tuesday night, the police said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown have been eased now.

Also Read | 'Didn't Your Leaders Visit China?': Congress Hits Back at BJP For Questioning Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Beijing in 2008.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'red zone' for COVID-19.

"One FIR was registered and four persons were arrested for violating CrPC 144. A total of 1,669 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 636 of them, while another one was impounded," the police said in a statement.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 920 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)