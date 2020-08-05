Noida (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Nine people were arrested and owners of over 1,700 vehicles issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, 17 vehicles were impounded for similar violations till Wednesday night across the district, which has so far recorded 5,644 COVID-19 cases, including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Two FIRs were registered and nine people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 5,612 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,724 of them, while another 17 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 1,80,900 were collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.

