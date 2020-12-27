Noida (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 19 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,818 on Sunday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 477 from 522 the previous day as the recovery rate rose to 97.71 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state.

Sixty-four more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,252, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 89 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 97.71 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 15,371 from 15,875 on Saturday while the overall recoveries reached 5,58,303 and the death toll climbed to 8,306 on Sunday, the data showed.

