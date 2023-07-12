Noida/Ghaziabad, Jul 12 (PTI) A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police deployed in Noida was found dead inside a hotel room in Ghaziabad, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the head constable was battling mental health issues for quite some time and also undergoing treatment under a psychiatrist's supervision.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Floods: Indian Air Force Rescues Seven Trekkers From Near Chandratal Glacial Lake.

"On Tuesday, information was received that a person has been found dead in room number 121 of a hotel in Kotwali police station area of Ghaziabad. Police reached the spot and the identity of the deceased was ascertained. He was a 2006-batch constable of UP Police and was currently attached with Sector 113 police station in Noida," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali, Ghaziabad) Saloni Agrawal said.

The Noida Police in a statement said the head constable was on June 14 transferred to the Reserve Police Lines for training of the 112 emergency unit but he did not join the posting even by June 16 and was marked continuously absent there since then.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Mission Launch Update: Countdown Begins on July 13, India to Be Fourth Country to Land Its Spacecraft on Moon.

According to information received from relatives, the head constable's mental condition was not good, he was seeing a psychiatrist and undergoing treatment at the District Hospital Gautam Buddha Nagar and the Kailash Hospital, Noida, the police added.

Agrawal said the body was sent for post-mortem in Ghaziabad and further legal proceedings have been initiated in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)