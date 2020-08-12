Noida (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy who left his home here, sending his family into panic, was brought back by the police within 24 hours after a frantic search, officials said on Tuesday.

The family, which hails from Allahabad, lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 128's Shahpur village, under Expressway police station limits, they said.

“A complaint was made by the boy's mother on Monday. She said her son had gone missing. Nobody in the family knew his whereabouts. An FIR was lodged under IPC section 363 (missing) and a search taken up immediately,” a police spokesperson said.

One of the police teams deployed for the search traced the boy in Bhangel, around 5 km from his home, and brought him back home safe, the spokesperson said.

The boy was brought back within 24 hours and handed over to the family, the official said.

“When asked about the reason of leaving his house, the child told the policemen that his father had scolded him over some matter after which he decided to leave,” the spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old girl, who too had left her home after a fight with her brother and wanted to “kill herself” was saved by the police, who found her “in a disturbed situation” near the Botanical Garden Metro Station on Tuesday morning.

“Officials deployed on police response vehicle (PRV) 4665 were stationed near Botanical Garden when they noticed the girl crying while going towards Sector 37 in a rickshaw,” the spokesperson said.

The PRV officials immediately reached out to the girl and she told them she had left her home in Naya Bans village in Sector 15, Noida because of a fight with her brother, the official said.

“When the policemen tried to convince her to return home, she said she would go kill herself, but not go back home. The PRV officials tactfully pursued the matter and were able to pacify her after which she agreed to return home,” the spokesperson said.

The girl was handed over to her family members safely, the official added.

