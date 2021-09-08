Noida, Sep 7 (PTI) With farmers in Noida continuing their protest against the local authority, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Pankaj Singh spoke to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana on Tuesday in order to get the issue resolved and arrested protesters released.

Singh, the MLA from Noida, also spoke to Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh over the issue.

Scores of villagers, including Congress workers, have been protesting against the Noida Authority over their demands of increased compensation in lieu of their acquired land, among other issues and many of them have been arrested since last week.

The Congress alleged over 80 people, including villagers and party workers and office bearers, got arrested "illegally", even as the Noida Police has put the figure lower and cited restrictions under CrPC section 144 for the action against violators.

"Met with a delegation of farmers at my office today. Spoke to UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh over resolving the problems of the farmers and releasing the arrested farmers as soon as possible,” the BJP leader tweeted in Hindi.

Later, around two dozen Congress workers and office-bearers of the 81 arrested were released from the local jail on Tuesday night, party's Pankhuri Pathak said.

"Twenty-one Congress workers, including Anil Yadav, have been released. As soon as they left the jail, they said our first priority is to get the rest of our members released,” she tweeted.

Separately on Tuesday, scores of lawyers staged a sit-in outside the police commissioner's office in Noida sector 108 alleging lawlessness in the district.

The protesters, led by Bar association president Manoj Bhati, alleged highhandedness by police officials who illegally detained a lawyer.

Traffic on several nearby routes was hit and diversions set up in view of the lawyers' protest, which also prompted the police to heighten up security at various points in the city, including the police headquarters.

