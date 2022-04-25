Noida, Apr 25 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the district alone logging over 55 per cent of the total infections across Uttar Pradesh in a day, official data showed.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has reached 656, the state health department figures showed.

Also Read | Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here's How to Download.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 210 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the number of active infections in the state reached 1,277, it showed.

According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

Also Read | 'Rajasthan Govt Should Apologise for Demolition of Temples in Alwar, Rebuild Them', Says BJP MP Sumedhanand Saraswati.

In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)