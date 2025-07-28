Noida, Jul 28 (PTI) A man allegedly hanged himself after killing his 16-year-old daughter over her relationship with a boy, police said on Monday.

Sudhir Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida, said, Kasna police received a call on Monday that Ashok Kumar, a resident of Kasna's Sirsa New Colony, had committed suicide and was found hanging. "His daughter was found lying on the floor nearby in the room," he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that it was a case of "honour killing". The DCP said Ashok Kumar killed his daughter over a relationship with a boy.

"The enraged father hanged himself after killing his daughter," he added.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation are underway.

