Noida, Aug 20 (PTI) The Aqua Line rail service here will be resumed for riders this Sunday onwards, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Friday.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government lifting the pandemic-induced curfew on Sundays with effect from August 22, the NMRC said.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Youngster Duped Of Rs 3 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster On Pretext Of Updating His Bank Details.

It also announced that the metro trains between Noida and Greater Noida will not skip stations during weekends.

"Weekend curfew has been lifted by the UP government on Sundays as well. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on every Sunday. This change will be effective from August 22 (Sunday) onwards," NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D Vaccine Gets Approval From DCGI For Emergency Use Authorisation in India.

The services for passengers will be available from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, she said in a statement.

The services on Sundays will begin from 8 am and continue till 10 pm, she added.

"The trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday," Maheshwari said.

"Metro train services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day without skipping of stations,' she said.

Notably, NMRC operates "fast trains' during peak hours on weekdays that skip some stations with low average ridership in order to save time of commuters between Noida and Greater Noida.

However, the decision has attracted continued criticism and protests by residents of the twin towns adjoining Delhi who have demanded that the public transport be stopped at every station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)