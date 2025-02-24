Noida, Feb 24 (PTI) A man was on Monday arrested for allegedly opening fire during a wedding procession in a Greater Noida village, police said.

The incident took place in Sakipur village on Sunday night and the stray bullets had left two people injured, they said.

Also Read | 'Shower of Lies and Statements Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections': RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams PM Narendra Modi's Bihar Visit, Calls Trip 'Politically Motivated'.

Police had registered a case against the accused, 23-year-old Shivam, under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A country-made gun was seized from the custody of the accused who is a resident of Bisrakh village in Greater Noida.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The injured were identified as Santosh, 35, a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh and Ishwar Dayal, 23, a resident of Firozabad, Hirdesh Katehriya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, said.

"The duo was admitted to a private hospital where they are recovering. They are out of danger," a police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)