Noida (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police and tech giant Microsoft on Monday entered into an agreement to boost policing in this western Uttar Pradesh district, according to an official statement.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with representatives of Microsoft India, hoping to bring in simplicity and skills in policing, it stated.

As per the agreement, Microsoft will assist the police in improving the overall system and also set up a 'centre of excellence' to boost digital policing in the district, according to the statement.

Besides this, it will also provide products, support and services and a road map has to be prepared keeping in view long term objectives of the police, it added.

