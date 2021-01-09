Noida (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Six members of a gang involved in the theft of cattle were held in western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district following an exchange of fire with police, officials said on Friday.

The gang, travelling in a pick-up truck, was intercepted by police in the Sadabad area of the district during a checking around midnight, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

“Two stolen buffaloes were recovered from the pick-up truck following a gunfight with the gang. The vehicle has also been impounded. Five illegal firearms, along with ammunition, were seized from them,” Jaiswal said.

Those held have been identified as Ramzan, Khaleel, Guddu Singh, Tilak Singh, Mukesh Singh and Sahib, police said.

Two of the accused belong to Kasganj district, another two to Agra, and one each is from Etah and Hathras, police added.

The gang members have a criminal history and a fresh FIR has been lodged against them at the Sadabad police station area where further proceedings are being carried out, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)