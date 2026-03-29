Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 28th floor of a residential society in Noida on March 29, police said.

The deceased has been a resident of D Block, Sector 32, Amour Society.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Interstate Ganja Supply Network, Arrest Key Supplier From Odisha; 21 Kg Ganja, Smack Worth INR 12 Lakh Recovered.

She was originally a native of Manderwa village in Basti district under Manderwa police station limits.

According to Noida Police, a team from Sector 24 police station reached the spot, completed inquest proceedings, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Know Steps To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The victim's father was present at the scene.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)