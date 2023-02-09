New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Women journalists writing on gender justice, social development and equity can apply for the annual Chameli Devi Jain Award, a statement said on Thursday.

The Media Foundation hosts the annual award for women media personalities in India.

The first Chameli Devi Jain Award was given in 1982.

The awardees include some of the best known and respected names in Indian journalism. They have pioneered and popularised a new journalism in terms of themes and values such as social development, politics, equity, gender justice, health, war and conflict, and consumer values, it said.

Nominations should include samples of work done during the period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 in the form of links or clippings/tapes/CDs.

The criteria for selection are excellence, analytical skill, social concern, insights, style, innovation, courage and compassion, it said.

The statement said equal preference will be given to small town/rural, Indian language journalists and those who have not been awarded before in their careers.

Entries can be sent in English, Hindi or any other Indian language, it added.

