New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday started a 24-hour 'hawan' ahead of the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prakash, who held the ceremony at the official mayor's residence on Lancers Road in Timarpur area, said he was doing this in his "personal capacity".

Ayodhya is decked up for the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday that will be attended at the Ram Janmabhoomi by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We started the 'hawan' at 10 AM today and it will go on till 10 AM tomorrow. It is to ensure the Mandir is constructed without any obstruction, and also to resolve our fight to win over corona," Prakash said.

In a statement released later, he said senior BJP leaders and MPs Vijay Goel, Hansraj Hans, Ramesh Bidhuri, NDMC leaders and several councillors attended the 'havan'.

