New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) North Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday rejected as "false", allegations levelled earlier by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of "corruption" in the civic body.

Singh along with Jogi Ram Jain, Chairman of NDMC's Standing Committee, and Leader of the House Chhail Bihari Goswami on Monday held a joint press conference.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Uttarakhand Reports First Case of New COVID-19 Variant.

The mayor denied the allegations levelled by Sisodia, two days ago, regarding "outstanding funds" and other issues, as "false".

Singh claimed that earlier the spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party used to make "false allegations" against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and now the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has also "engaged in this work" .

Also Read | Infinix Note 11 To Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 PM IST; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He said a person holding a constitutional post should not make "false allegations without getting facts and complete information. We are open to debate on any public forum regarding the outstanding funds of the corporation".

Sisodia in a statement issued on December 20 has alleged that the BJP has been ruling the civic bodies in Delhi for over 15 years now, and the corruption in their functioning, has "hollowed out" the corporations over the years.

"The corruption of BJP leaders who have been in power for the last 17 years has completely hollowed out the MCD," he alleged.

Sisodia also claimed that the Delhi government "owes no dues to the MCD, and so far in fiscal year 2021-22, Rs 2,588 crore have been dispersed in three installments; and the next installment will be dispersed in January".

During the press conference, the mayor shared data, claiming that for 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, a total of Rs 660.68 crore is "due from the Delhi government under the plan head".

He alleged that the Delhi government is not releasing the outstanding funds to make the corporation financially paralysed.

The trading of allegations between the two sides, comes ahead of the civic polls due early next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)