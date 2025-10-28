New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The counsel for Delhi riots case accused Umar Khalid on Tuesday questioned the credibility of police claims, asking, "Who posts photographs of secret meetings on Facebook?" during a hearing on the framing of charges at Karkardooma Court.

Khalid and 17 others have been charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai heard the arguements advanced on behalf of the accused Umar Khalid and listed the matter for further arguements on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Tridip Pais appeared for Umar Khalid and argued that it is alleged by the police that there was a call for a chakka jam. Giving a call for chakka jaam is not a crime and doesn't have any criminality.

It was further argued that, according to the Delhi Police, a meeting was held at Jungpura attended by Umar Khalid and others. However, no one other than Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam has been made an accused.

Senior advocate also submitted that, as per the allegations, there was a meeting at Jantar Mantar on January 8, 2020. As per the CDR Umar Khalid was not present at Jantar Mantar in 8 January meeting.

He also submitted that in this case, no part of UAPA is attracted; this is only a magistrate triable case.

He also argued that, as per the police, there was a secret meeting held in Jafrabad and the same was attended by Umar Khalid. It is stated that the photo of a secret meeting was found on Facebook. Senior advocate Pais questioned who posts the photos of secret meetings on Facebook.

He also raised questions about why there is no recovery from the accused persons. It was alleged that Gulfisha had asked people in Jafrabad to bring red chillies and other items. He said that no recovery is effected to show violence: Gulfisha, chilli powder.

It was further argued that the police had information about the conspiracy of violence. "Why police was not able to contain the situation in February, if they had prior information of violence?" Pais questioned.

It was also argued that Umar Khalid helped the police and continued to provide them with information.

Delhi police alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by the accused persons and as a result of the same, violence occured in North East Delhi in February 2020.

Police have already filed charge sheets and supplementary charge sheets against Umar Khalid and other accused persons under UAPA. (ANI)

