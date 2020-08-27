New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to place the case diary of a matter relating to the violence in the northeast district allegedly involving a member of Pinjra Tod.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed the police to submit the case diary in a sealed cover on August 29. The court listed the matter for a limited hearing on August 31 and said that a separate web link will be given to Delhi Police as there is sensitive information in the case diary.

The court was hearing bail plea of Natasha Narwal. Narwal's advocate Adit S Pujari did not raised any objection.

Narwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was arraigned by the Delhi Police as an accused in three FIRs registered in connection with protest during the violence in northeast Delhi.

Narwal was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad of northeast Delhi but was granted bail thereafter.

However, soon after getting bail, she was again arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and is now under judicial custody. She was also arrested in a third case related to her role in north-east Delhi violence matter. (ANI)

