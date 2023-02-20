New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the trial court order on the framing of charges against Tahir Hussain in connection with a money-laundering matter in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

A bench headed by Justice V Ramasubramanian said that it did not see reasons to interfere at this stage.

Also Read | ESI Scheme Added More Than 18 Lakh New Workers in December 2022, Says Payroll Data.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by Tahir Hussain in connection with a money laundering case in which Hussain, a former MCD councillor, is accused of funding the North East Delhi riots in 2020, which left over 50 dead and more than 200 other people injured. Tahir Hussain has pleaded not guilty and claimed for trials.

Tahir Hussain has challenged the Delhi High Court order which rejected his plea challenging the trial court decision which ordered to frame charges against Hussain for the offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 200

Also Read | Tony Jesudasan Dies: Reliance Group's Key Lieutenant Passes Away at 71.

The trial court had passed an order on framing of charges against Tahir Hussain and said that he conspired to fraudulently withdraw money from the accounts of certain companies owned or controlled by him through bogus transactions with the intent of putting the money to use towards riots.

"A charge is framed against the accused Tahir Hussain for the offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002," the Court had stated while framing the charges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)