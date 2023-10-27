By Hemanta Kumar Nath

Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], October 27 (ANI): Looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Act East Policy and trying to improve the relationship between North East India and South East Asian countries, the 3rd edition of North East India Festival started in Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam on Friday.

The North East India Festival officially commenced on Friday evening in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the beginning of a momentous event that aims to strengthen the ties between India and Vietnam in the world of academics, trade, business, and culture.

The festival opened its doors to a distinguished assembly of critical stakeholders, including Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and entrepreneurs hailing from both nations.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Tran Phuoc Anh, Director General of the Department of External Relations in Ho Chi Minh City, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam and Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ninh Thuan Province; Tourism Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, officials of both India and Vietnam were present in the inaugural programme of the festival held at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

The inaugural programme witnessed the participation of several notable personalities and associations from various provinces in Vietnam.

Both India and Vietnam highlighted the collaborative spirit of the festival. The opening day's programme was a harmonious blend of culture and diplomacy.

It commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a mesmerising Sattriya dance performance by Mridusmita Das Bora.

Sandeep Arya, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, delivered the opening remarks, setting the tone for the festival.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh told ANI that the Prime Minister has targeted to improve the relationship and create more multi-lateral and bi-lateral relationship should be strengthened with the countries of India Pacific and South East Asia.

"India's foreign relationship and foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are looking to bring the whole world into one family. In the G20 presidency, our motto is One Earth One Family. That is the philosophy and wisdom of India as a nation. Under our foreign policy, we are trying to improve with all the nations all over the globe. Particularly in the Indian Pacific and South East Asian countries, our Prime Minister has targeted to improve the relationship and create more multi-lateral and bi-lateral relationship should be strengthened," the Union Minister said.

He further said that the Act East Policy is the main point of our Prime Minister to link North Eastern India with South East Asia.

"In North East India we have more than 250 ethnic communities and all these communities have similarities with the South East Asia's communities with the culture, indigenous knowledge, folk and so on. Taking advantage of these similarities and also historical links between the South East Asian countries like the Buddhist link, and Hindu link," added the Minister.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we use and vitalise all these historical foundations with the modern relationship. We are improving both bilateral and multi-lateral relationships. In this context, today's function is the 3rd edition of the North East India Festival exposing South East Asia and this is one of the platforms for exposing the potential of North East India to South East Asia and also South East Asia discovering North East India. Our embassy in Vietnam is focusing on three themes - tourism, trade promotion and educational relationship. This festival will certainly create and it also gives the ample scope having people to people connection with the business and other cultural exchange," the Union Minister said.

The day featured enlightening talks on various destinations, including Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, presented by government officials and experts, emphasising the unique attractions of these regions.

The festival's cultural segment was brought to a magnificent close with a Drum Ensemble performance of the traditional music of tribes of Meghalaya by Troupes from Meghalaya, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes.

The inaugural day concluded with a remark by Dr Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

The second day of the North East India Festival, scheduled for October 28, promises to be equally impressive, featuring the Incredible India Exhibition with a dedicated textile zone, and state-specific exhibition zones from various North Eastern states of India.

The day will also host discussions on trade and investment opportunities, the handloom and handicraft industry, and investible projects in the North East Region.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the North East India Festival, said, "The entire programme is deeply rooted in the Act East Policy. Last year, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi highlighted in his address how the North East India Festival held in Bangkok played a pivotal role in boosting the connections between India and Bangkok, significantly strengthening ties in South East Asia."

"This year, in Vietnam, we are placing a special emphasis on cultural exchange. Our vision extends to encompass educational and trade exchange programmes. What began as a platform for the North East has now blossomed into one of India's largest forums, promoting not only cultural exchange but also propelling trade, commerce, education, tourism, and more. This marks the first time Vietnam has witnessed a festival of such magnitude and scale. We are enthusiastic and optimistic about witnessing tangible outcomes from this initiative," he added.

The festival's diverse programme includes an Investment and Trade Session, a Tourism B2B Meet, and a People-to-People Exchange Meet, with the aim of nurturing academic exchange, promoting educational programmes, and enhancing cultural understanding between India and Vietnam.

The Investment and Trade Session will facilitate interactions between the DoNER Ministry, Invest India, and the Investor's Community of Vietnam, paving the way for long-term business relationships.

A spectacular fashion show, featuring the top-notch designers of North East India, will take centre stage, showcasing the region's rich fabrics and designs.

The festival will also feature musical performances and cultural showcases, promising an immersive experience for all attendees.

As the North East India Festival unfolds, it promises to be a testament to the growing partnership between India and Vietnam, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing academic, trade, business, and cultural cooperation.

This extraordinary event underscores the Act East Policy and sets the stage for a future filled with opportunities and collaborations. (ANI)

